High-Frequency Radiation Could Slow Alzheimer's

Researchers from Peking University have found that a specific frequency of radiation could slow or even prevent the onset of diseases like Alzheimer’s. The radiation targets clumps of misfolded proteins called amyloids, which are thought to be a defining trait in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

According to Study Finds, the research is based on a concept proposed in 2018 that certain high-frequency waves called THz electromagnetic (EM) waves could affect the way molecules bond with each other. The scientists believed that if they target these waves properly, they may prevent the unwanted clumping of amyloid proteins.

Earlier research suggested that certain light frequencies could destroy unwanted protein accumulations but since these frequencies produced heat, the treatment could be harmful. The Peking University scientists developed a non-thermal method to achieve the same effect.

By aiming a specialized laser with a specific frequency of light onto samples of amyloid protein, they found this treatment slowed down the protein’s clumping process. Tests affirmed that the process was not only safe but also beneficial for cells. The treatment slowed down the clumping process and also helped reshape the misfolded amyloids, preventing the chain reaction of clumping.

In a media release, the researchers explained that the same technique that worked on amyloid protein, may be applied to tau protein (also involved in Alzheimer’s), which is a significant step in designing effective, combined treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease and by 2050, this number is projected to rise to nearly 13 million. One in three seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia. In fact, it kills more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.