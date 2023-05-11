×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: alzheimers | agitation | aggression | medication | fda | approval | otsuka pharmaceutical

FDA Approves First Alzheimer's Agitation Drug

man with Alzheimer's with his head in hands
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 11 May 2023 09:28 AM EDT

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Otsuka Pharmaceutical's brexpiprazole to treat agitation in patients with Alzheimer's on Thursday, making it the first approved drug for the indication, the company said in a statement.

The decision comes after an advisory panel in April voted 9-1 that the company had enough data to identify the population in whom benefits from the treatment outweigh its risks.

Patients with Alzheimer's sometimes show signs of extreme aggression or become restless and anxious as their brain loses its ability to negotiate with new stimulus as a result of the disease.

Presently in the U.S., such patients are calmed down using non-pharmacological strategies first, only to be followed by off-label treatment with antipsychotics and anti-depressants in worse scenarios.

The approval of brexpiprazole is based on two late-stage studies, which showed significant improvement in calming agitated patients with Alzheimer's, when compared with a placebo.

Brexpiprazole, co-developed with Danish drugmaker Lundbeck , was previously approved in the U.S. to treat adults with major depressive disorder and schizophrenia. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Otsuka Pharmaceutical's brexpiprazole to treat agitation in patients with Alzheimer's on Thursday, making it the first approved drug for the indication, the company said in a statement. The decision comes after an advisory panel...
alzheimers, agitation, aggression, medication, fda, approval, otsuka pharmaceutical, brexpiprazole
169
2023-28-11
Thursday, 11 May 2023 09:28 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved