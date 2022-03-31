×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: als | amyotrophic lateral sclerosis | amylyx | medication | fda

FDA Panel Votes Against Amylyx's ALS Drug Over Trial Data Concerns

chalkboard with ALS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis on it
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 31 March 2022 07:34 AM

A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday voted against approving Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc's drug for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disease.

The committee voted 6 to 4 against the oral drug, AMX0035, saying the company's clinical study data failed to establish it was effective against the disease.

Amylyx's FDA submission was based on a 24-week placebo-controlled study of 137 participants with ALS.

Amylyx, in response to FDA's decision, said it is confident in the trial data and the benefits of the drug as a treatment option for ALS.

ALS, whose cause is largely unknown, leads nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord to break down, affecting physical function and resulting in severe disability and death.

Commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, ALS entered the spotlight in 2014 due to the "Ice Bucket Challenge," which involved people filming themselves pouring ice-cold water over their heads to raise awareness.

The FDA's decision on the drug is expected by June 29. The agency typically follows the panel's recommendations, though it is not obligated to.

The panel's decision was in line with briefing documents released on Monday, where the FDA staff reviewers raised concerns over the drug's trial data and efficacy.

"We were asked to look for substantial evidence with persuasiveness and robustness, and I think this one trial doesn't quite meet that bar," said Kenneth Fischbeck, one of the panel members. Fischbeck is an investigator with the National Institutes of Health.

The close vote against the drug was in contrast to strong support from patients during the "open public hearing."

Patient representative Mark Weston, who voted for the drug, said both Amylyx and the FDA agree it "causes no material harm."

Amylyx recently initiated a larger trial in about 600 patients globally, but completion is not expected until 2024. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday voted against approving Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc's drug for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disease. The committee voted 6 to 4 against the oral drug, AMX0035, saying...
als, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, amylyx, medication, fda
305
2022-34-31
Thursday, 31 March 2022 07:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved