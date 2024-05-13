WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: allergy | peanut | children | immune system | antibodies | sIgg4 and sIge

Test Might Predict Who Will Outgrow Peanut Allergy

peanut butter and jelly sandwich
(Dreamstime)

Monday, 13 May 2024 07:22 AM EDT

About a third of young children who are allergic to peanuts will outgrow the allergy by the age of 10, and an antibody test might predict who those kids might be.

Fluctuations in two immune system antibodies in the blood, called sIgG4 and sIgE, could point to a probable end to peanut allergy by about age 6, said a team from the Murdoch Children's Research Institute in Melbourne, Australia.

“Children allergic to peanut who have decreasing antibody markers may benefit from additional visits with their allergist to determine the right time for follow-up food challenges to confirm if their peanut allergy has resolved,” noted study lead author and Murdoch graduate student Kayla Parker.

Her team published the findings in the May issue of Allergy.

The study involved 156 infants whose peanut allergy had been confirmed using standard peanut challenge testing. The children's allergies were tracked at ages 4, 6 and 10 years with questionnaires, skin prick tests, blood tests and oral food challenges, Parker's team said.

In about a third of cases, the peanut allergy faded away naturally by the age of 10, with most of these cases resolving between ages 4 and 6.

That seemed to coincide with steady declines in blood levels of sIgG4 and sIgE over time, the Melbourne team found.

On the flip side, children "with high or increasing levels of these biomarkers are less likely to spontaneously outgrow their peanut allergy and could be prioritized for potential early treatment options if available," Parker said in a Murdoch news release.

Before their study, it was unclear “whether antibodies could be used as biomarkers of naturally resolving peanut allergy during the primary school years,” Parker said. 

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
About a third of young children who are allergic to peanuts will outgrow the allergy by the age of 10, and an antibody test might predict who those kids might be. Fluctuations in two immune system antibodies in the blood, called sIgG4 and sIgE, could point to a probable end...
allergy, peanut, children, immune system, antibodies, sIgg4 and sIge
280
2024-22-13
Monday, 13 May 2024 07:22 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved