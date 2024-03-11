Why Spring Allergies May Feel Worse This Year

If you are already sniffling and sneezing even though it is only March, don’t despair. High pollen counts caused by climate change mean pollen season and seasonal allergies are not only occurring earlier this year, but also at increased severity. Experts say that pollen counts are significantly higher than they were three decades ago.

According to Healthline, record-high pollen counts and seasonal allergies are starting earlier this year, particularly in the North and Southeast parts of the U.S. A 2021 study found that pollen season starts 20 days earlier and has 21% more pollen than it did in 1990.

Springs allergies, also called hay fever, affect approximately 60 million Americans. While the symptoms are typically irritating and inconvenient, they could be life threatening in some cases. An allergic reaction occurs when the immune system develops IgE antibodies against a particular allergen like pollen, explains Dr. Purvi Parikh, an adult and pediatric allergist and immunologist, and a medical advisor with Allergy & Asthma Network.

“When you come into contact with these allergens, your immune system develops a hypersensitive response, releasing chemicals called histamines into your bloodstream that have a cascading effect, causing allergy symptoms.” With higher pollen counts, symptoms such as nasal congestion, itchy, watery eyes, and cough may appear worse this year.

In some cases, people may experience severe asthma attacks, wheezing, and shortness of breath, along with rashes and skin swelling, says Healthline.

Dr. Andy Nish, an allergy specialist with Northeast Georgia Physicians Group, says there are ways to avoid exposure to pollen:

• Keep windows closed both at home and in the car

• Try to go out mainly in the late afternoon or early evening when pollen levels tend to be lower.

• Wear a mask and take allergy medicines as recommended by your healthcare provider.

• Eat anti-inflammatory foods. The team of experts at Complete Wellness NYC recommends choosing foods and spices with antihistamine and anti-inflammatory properties such as ginger, garlic, turmeric, rosemary, and parsley.

• Take supplements to combat allergies. Quercetin, bromelain, and stinging nettle leaves may be helpful.

• Take off your shoes when entering the home. Also try to wash the clothes that you wear outside more often to removed allergens.

• Invest in an air purifier to filter the air in your home.

• Take a shower before going to bed to make sure the pollen does not get on your pillows and bedding at night.

If you take all these precautions, and still suffer symptoms, Parikh recommends taking 24-hour antihistamines like Claritin, Zyrtec, and Allegra, but adds you should avoid anti-allergy medications containing decongestants as they may make symptoms worse.

Parikh advises that if you experience breathing problems or have chest pain, chest pressure or tightness, seek medical attention as this could mean you are developing asthma, which could be deadly.