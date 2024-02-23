6 Essential Oils That Ease Spring Allergies

After a cold, dark winter, we all look forward to springtime with flowers blooming, trees budding and the return of green grass. But with all that growth and beauty comes the sneezing and wheezing that accompanies spring allergies. The American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology reports that over 23 million Americans deal with hay fever, an allergy to pollen, each year.

Essential oils may be effective in alleviating the symptoms of spring allergies, say experts. So, before you reach for an antihistamine, which could cause drowsiness, you can try these tried-and-true natural remedies, according to Parade. Stacy Mobley, a licensed naturopathic doctor, says that inhaling essential oils made from plants is not only effective in relieving allergy symptoms, but can also increase well-being as they contain strong antimicrobial, antiviral, and antifungal properties.

“The plants typically include an anti-inflammatory component as well,” she says. You can use a few drops of essential oils in a diffuser or place them in a bowl of hot water and breathe in the steam with your towel-covered head. You can also inhale the oils directly from the vial.

Here are six scents effective against springtime allergies to try:

• Eucalyptus. Mobley says that this oil, which comes from Australian eucalyptus trees, can be used to prevent or treat spring allergies. Add a few drops into hot water and enjoy the steam. Cover your eyes to avoid irritation.

• Frankincense. Derived from Boswellia trees found in India, Africa, and the Middle East, this essential oil helps support the respiratory system and encourages deeper and slower rhythmic breathing, says Mobley.

• Oregano oil. Oregano essential oil contains compounds called phenol, terpenes, and terpenoids that have powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. The most powerful phenol is carvacrol that helps stop the growth of several types of bacteria, says Healthline.

• Lemon. “Lemon oil will support the respiratory and immune system,” says Mobley. “It has anti-inflammatory and mood-boosting properties.” Squeeze a little lemon juice in your water or diffuse the scent into the air.

• Cinnamon. A 2019 study found that participants who used a nasal spray infused with cinnamon bark reported a significant decrease in seasonal allergy symptoms, says Parade. Sprinkle cinnamon on your food or use the essential oil in a diffuser. You can also inhale it from the vial.

• Peppermint. That strong, pungent scent can clear your sinuses when you sniff a bottle of peppermint essential oil. Mobley says that peppermint oil helps support the respiratory system. You can also use a diffuser to harness its benefits.