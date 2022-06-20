Allergy Season is Longer and More Severe: How to Protect Yourself

Many people have been coughing and sniffling lately and worry they may have been infected with COVID-19. But when tests come back negative, the mysterious symptoms remain unsolved. It is very likely that allergies are causing these reactions and, according to experts, because of COVID-19 and environmental issues, allergy season is getting worse.

“We have two sides of our immune system,” say the experts at Complete Wellness NYC. “One side is responsible for bacteria and viruses, like fighting COVID-19, and the other is responsible for allergies. The two sides act like a seesaw. Now that more people are masking up, the virus side lowers and our allergy side rises, which is why more people have been complaining of an increase in allergy symptoms in the past two years.”

Dr. Andy Nish, of the Northeast Georgia Physicians Group, says that the 2022 pollen season started earlier and has higher pollen levels in most places in the country due to warmer winter weather.

“Depending on where you live in the country, spring season may start around February to March and go until April or May, at which time grass season starts and usually goes until July,” Nish tells Newsmax. “And then the weed season, during which most people think of ragweed, usually starts in August or September, and goes until October or November.

“When pollen levels start to reach 50 to 100 grains per cubic meter people who are allergic start to experience symptoms of sneezing, runny nose, nasal congestion and itchy nose, throat, and ears. In addition, people who have asthma may experience wheezing, shortness of breath and chest tightness. So, when pollen levels are in the thousands, people with allergies can become quite miserable.”

To help prevent this misery, try the following tips:

• Keep windows closed both at home and in the car.

• Try to go out mainly in the late afternoon or early evening when pollen levels tend to be lower.

• Wear a mask and take allergy medicines as recommended by your healthcare provider.

• Eat anti-inflammatory foods. The team of experts at Complete Wellness NYC recommends choosing foods and spices with antihistamine and anti-inflammatory properties such as ginger, garlic, turmeric, rosemary, and parsley.

• Take supplements that combat allergies. Quercetin, bromelain, and stinging nettle leaves may be helpful.

• Take off your shoes when entering the home. Also make sure to wash the clothes that you wore outside to remove allergens before you wear them again.

• Invest in an air purifier to filter the air in your home.

• Take a shower before going to bed to make sure the pollen does not get on your bed at night.