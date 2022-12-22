Drinking Alcohol Can Trigger 'Holiday Heart Syndrome'

December brings cold weather, holiday parties, stress, and a spike in cardiovascular problems. More people die from heart attacks between Christmas and New Year’s than any other period throughout the year.

“We drink and eat so much more and exercise and relax so much less than really any other time of the year,” says Dr. Nicholas Ruthmann, a cardiologist and cardiovascular disease specialist at the Cleveland Clinic, according to The New York Times. Doctors for decades have warned about “holiday heart syndrome” as they noticed a steady stream of otherwise healthy patients land in the emergency room with atrial fibrillation or other heart arrhythmias.

“Binge drinking alcohol is a known risk factor for developing atrial fibrillation,” Dr. Robin Wagle, a cardiologist from Kelsey-Seybold Clinic in Houston, tells Newsmax. “We notice an increase in prevalence on weekends and during the holidays when alcohol intake is increased and causes what we term ‘holiday heart syndrome.’”

Atrial fibrillation (A-fib) is the most common heart rhythm problem in the world. This irregular, often rapid, heart rhythm that becomes more prevalent with age, occurs in approximately 10% of people older than 80 years of age. According to the American Heart Association, at least 2.7 million Americans are living with A-fib. One of the main dangers of this condition is that it increases your risk of blood clots, stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications.

While not everyone with A-fib have symptoms, the most common include heart palpitations, fatigue, dizziness, and increased urination. In severe cases, A-fib patients may experience shortness of breath or tightness in the chest. According to the Times, A-fib has been linked to dementia.

If you experience these symptoms, it is important to consult your physician. Be aware that chest pain or pressure in the chest is a medical emergency and could signal that you are having a heart attack.

Experts believe that excessive alcohol changes the electrical signals within your heart, which coordinate the contraction of your cardiac cells. One study revealed that just one drink daily can raise the risk of A-fib by 16%. Limiting the amount of alcohol you consume may help protect the heart, but if you drink over the holidays here are some heart-saving tips:

• Stay hydrated. Have a full glass of water between each alcoholic beverage, says Ruthmann. Dehydration increases the risk of holiday heart syndrome.

• Don’t skip medications. Many people forget to take their meds during the holidays but skipping even a day or two can be troublesome, says Ruthmann. Keep taking medication as scheduled.

• Exercise. Find time for fitness, says the Times. Moderate exercise may help protect against A-fib. If you can’t get to the gym, take a walk after eating and make it family time.

• Manage stress. Stress can play a crucial role in cardiovascular disease, says Ruthmann. Practice deep breathing or listen to a short, grounding meditation. Make sure you listen to your body this holiday season and pay attention to anything that feels irregular. “A merry Christmas can turn into a scary Christmas fast,” notes Ruthmann.