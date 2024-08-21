Dramatic Changes Occur at These Two Ages

Scientists at Stanford University School of Medicine have discovered that as we age, there are two critical stages when accelerated changes occur in our bodies. These age-related molecular changes occur at around ages 44 and 60.

While it is well known that our bodies undergo many changes with age, the new study published in the journal Nature Aging, found that human aging doesn’t happen in a gradual linear fashion. Instead, we experience accelerated, non-linear changes in our molecules including RNA, proteins and microbiomes, at different ages.

According to MedicalNewsToday, researchers analyzed data from 108 Californians between the ages of 25 and 75 who were tracked from 1.7 years to 7 years. The participants regularly donated blood and other biological samples that helped the scientists trace molecular changes in their bodies, examining more than 135,000 different molecules and microbes for around 250 million data points.

The team, including Michael P. Snyder, a professor of genetics at Stanford and a study author, found that 81% of the changes they observed were more prevalent at certain ages than at other times. The two ages with the largest molecular and microbe differences occurred when a person was in their mid-40s and early 60s.

According to CNN, Snyder noted that while the changes at age 60 were not surprising, given that many chronic diseases begin at this time due to decreases in immune system function, he was surprised by the high number of changes in the mid-forties. He did acknowledge that the timing was juxtaposed with what many people call a “midlife crisis,” however.

In addition, the molecular changes that occurred when people were in their 40s were linked to lifestyle, such as alcohol, caffeine and fat metabolism, as well as cardiovascular disease and skin and muscle tone changes. The researchers suggested that the takeaway message is that people should pay more attention to their alcohol and caffeine consumption, as well as how much exercise they get, in their 40s to promote health and longevity.

In individuals over 60, the biggest molecular changes were linked to cardiovascular disease, immune regulation, kidney function, carbohydrate metabolism, along with skin and muscle changes. Snyder said that the research points out how important it is to identify these molecular changes to help prevent diseases associated with aging.

Both age groups had changes in proteins that support tissues, which explains the changes in skin, muscle and cardiovascular function, said Snyder. Disease risks also rise faster after the age of 60. This age group is more susceptible to cardiovascular disease, kidney disease and Type 2 diabetes.

“The goal is to have people live long healthy lives,” he said. “You can track these changes and take this action with this information. For example, get on statins as you hit your 40s or just before, and make sure you exercise through life. In your 60’s, drink plenty of water for keeping healthy kidneys, eat immune boosters, and antioxidants.”