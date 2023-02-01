Happiness Spikes in Our 70s

Here’s some good news for seniors over 70 years of age. A recent study from AARP and National Geographic Partners found that happiness dwindles in middle age but then spikes again in one’s 70s and 80s, because people find themselves with more free time and less stress. The research shows this increased happiness is bolstered by a focus on quality of life over quantity of years. As Americans stay healthier than ever before, they are reframing what old age looks like.

“We have essentially created a new stage of life,” says David Brooks, writing for The Atlantic. “Americans retire, on average, by their early to mid-60s, yet many now remain vibrant into their mid-80s.” According to Axios, the 70s can be some of our best years.

The AARP Second Half of Life study revealed that:

• 34% of adults in their 80s and 27% of those in their 70s say they are very happy, compared with 18% in their 50s.

• 51% of adults in their 70s say they’re optimistic about their futures, compared with 44% in their 60s.

The 15-minute survey fielded in January 2022 included 2,580 U.S. adults ages 18 years and older and found that while mature adults do recognize the challenges of growing older, they worry about them less as the years pass. Middle age by comparison appears to be the time when life’s burden’s take on the greatest prominence.

Stress, anxiety, and fear diminish with age, the survey revealed. Even the fear of death wanes as older adults make plans to ease the burden of their loved ones and make peace with their last years. Friends, family, and community are the cornerstones of happiness. According to the AARP Second Half of Life Study, relationships become a central feature and a source of purpose and joy as people age, particularly in retirement.

Older adults said they are not concerned about how long they will live but are more in tune with the quality of their lives. They also focus on taking care of themselves as the decades pass. Caring for relationships, going to wellness and screening appointments, monitoring vitamin intake, eating fresh produce and engaging in exercise are all part of ensuring quality years to come. The study also found that financial concerns wane with age and retirement allows for greater control of daily life.