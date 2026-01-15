Dr. Small: Calm Your Fear of Flying

Recent headlines about air traffic controller shortages, crashes, and near misses have increased anxiety about air travel — even for people who don’t normally worry about flying.

Experts say the growing stress is fueling aerophobia, the fear of flying, which may affect as many as 40% of people.

“People fixate on the worst-case scenarios,” Dr. Gary Small, brain health expert and chair of psychiatry at Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey, told Newsmax’s “National Report.”

“And they’re basically struggling with the feeling of being out of control.”

Small, editor of Dr. Gary Small’s Mind Health Report, says aerophobia is common, and news coverage of aviation incidents can make symptoms worse. Even if flying remains statistically safe, repeated reports of accidents and close calls can leave travelers feeling unsettled.

“Recent MIT research found that only one person dies for every 13.7 million people who get on a plane,” Small said. However, he added that reassuring data doesn’t always quiet nerves in the moment.

“That statistic, though good, sometimes doesn’t help,” he said. “When you turn on the news and you hear about potential near-misses, collisions on the tarmac … that scares people, especially if you have aerophobia.”

How to Reduce Fear of Flying

One of the best strategies is limiting exposure to stressful news coverage leading up to a trip, stressed Small.

“I would recommend taking media breaks from coverage like this,” he said.

He also noted that airlines avoid triggering fear whenever possible. “When you look through the menu of films while you’re on the plane, you don’t see any airplane disaster films, which is really good,” Small said.

Once onboard, simple relaxation exercises can make a major difference. Small recommends deep breathing to help calm the nervous system.

“Deep, slow breathing will calm down your vagus nerve and make you feel more serene,” he said.

Distraction is another effective tool. “Anything you can do to distract yourself — a crossword puzzle, counting backwards in your mind — anything you can do to distract yourself,” explained Small, who is also the physician in chief for Behavioral Health Services at Hackensack Meridian Health.

When Fear Becomes a Serious Problem

For some people, aerophobia isn’t just uncomfortable — it can be life-limiting, preventing them from traveling for work, family visits, or vacations. In those cases, Small says professional help may be worth considering.

“If this is a problem that keeps you from flying, there are forms of therapy that can help you,” he said. “Cognitive behavioral therapy helps people reframe fearful thoughts about flying so you can calm down and get back on a plane.”