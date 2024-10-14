1 in 4 US Adults Suspect They Have Undiagnosed ADHD

Alison Burke wanted to be there for her daughter following the girl’s diagnosis with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Then she noticed that a lot of what she was learning about ADHD sounded awfully familiar.

“As I took her through that process and learned more about it, it was definitely like a light bulb moment,” Burke recalled. “I thought, I think a lot of this sounds familiar.”

Burke is one of a growing number of adults who suspect they might have undiagnosed ADHD.

About 25% of adults think they have ADHD that hasn’t been detected by a doctor, according to a new national survey by Ohio State University.

However, only 13% have shared their suspicions with a doctor, the survey found.

Doctors are concerned that these folks are diagnosing themselves and seeking out ineffective or quack treatments for ADHD.

“Anxiety, depression and ADHD -- all these things can look a lot alike, but the wrong treatment can make things worse instead of helping that person feel better and improving their functioning,” said psychologist Justin Barterian, a clinical assistant professor in Ohio State’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health.

Burke believes that undiagnosed ADHD severely affected her self-worth.

“I really struggled with feeling like I could be good at anything because it just felt like it took so much energy to get it accomplished,” Burke said in an Ohio State news release.

Overall, an estimated 4.4 % of people ages 18 to 44 have ADHD, Barterian said. Some aren’t diagnosed until they’re older.

“There’s definitely more awareness of how it can continue to affect folks into adulthood and a lot of people who are realizing, once their kids have been diagnosed, that they fit these symptoms as well, given that it’s a genetic disorder,” Barterian said.

The survey of 1,000 American adults also found that younger adults are more likely to believe they have undiagnosed ADHD than older generations, and they’re more likely to do something about it.

Folks should take their concerns to their primary care doctor, who can refer them to a mental health expert for full evaluation, Barterian said.

“If you’re watching videos on social media and it makes you think that you may meet criteria for the disorder, I would encourage you to seek an evaluation from a psychologist or a psychiatrist or a physician to get it checked out,” Barterian said.

Adults struggling with ADHD typically will have problems with paying attention, behaving in hyperactive ways and making impulsive choices, experts say. These problems often are severe enough to cause ongoing challenges at school, work and home.

“Symptoms of ADHD can look different between different people,” Barterian said. “Some people might have more difficulty focusing on lectures or with organization, while others may have more social difficulties with impulsivity and trouble following along in conversations.”

In Burke’s case, doctors prescribed her ADHD medication, counseling and coaching to help her maintain her focus on getting things done.

“I'm able to navigate things and I'm able to just kind of know what tools I need to help me to be more successful in all areas of my life,” Burke said.