What the New Ruling on Preventive Care Means for You

A federal judge struck down the Affordable Care Act’s prevention mandate, which provides screenings for various conditions, from lung cancer to sexually transmitted infections. U.S. District Court Judge Reed O’Connor of Texas said that the screenings, offered with no out-of-pocket expenses, violates religious rights and is unconstitutional.

According to WebMD, the Department of Justice filed notice on Friday that it plans to appeal the ruling and healthcare experts are frantically researching how many preventive services might be affected. No changes are expected immediately.

Dr. Mark Fendrick, a professor at the University of Michigan, who helped draft the preventive care mandate that was part of the ACA, told NPR that this ruling could affect 150 million Americans who can get preventive healthcare at no cost.

“The clinical benefits, the economic benefits and the equity benefits will be markedly diminished,” he said, if the ruling holds.

The American Academy of Family Physicians said in a statement that it is “alarmed and disappointed” by the ruling and said it will “create insurmountable barriers to screenings, counseling, and preventive medications that improve patient and population health, including pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) medications for the prevention of HIV.”

Legal experts said that a stay in the case, known as Braidwood V. Becerra, could be granted until the appeal is decided so that services remain in place.

“It could even go to the Supreme Court,” said Cynthia Cox, vice president and director on the Affordable Care Act for the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit that focuses on health issues. Under the ACA, preventive services that earned an A or B ranking from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPTF) are covered with no out-of-pocket expenses.

The judge ruled that this arrangement is not constitutional because it violates the U.S. Constitution’s Appointments Clause that says such decisions should be made by a federal official appointed by the president or a department head. The task force is an independent panel of volunteer experts who analyze evidence before making its recommendations, says WebMD.

The ruling said that only those recommendations issued in 2010 or later, when the ACA went into effect, would be struck down. Cox estimates that about a dozen would be potentially ditched. She and other experts believe that some of the newer recommendations, such as lung cancer and skin cancer screening, as well as a recommendation to provide statin drugs to lower cholesterol for people at risk, may no longer be free.

“What concerns me is that if we fall back and people say, oh, we have to put the pre-2010 recommendations in place, there is significant potential for either obsolete, or, in my opinion, potentially harmful recommendations,” Fendrick told NPR.

Larry Levitt, the executive vice-president for health policy at Kaiser believes that these services will still be covered by insurance with a possible co-pay. Cox noted that the ruling does not affect vaccines and pregnancy care is also not likely to be affected, with the possible exception of perinatal depression.

“There’s a lot of concern about what this could mean for access to care,” she added. “Even small cost sharing (amounts) can deter people from getting preventative care.” Her advice is not to panic, and to continue to get preventative care. Levitt says that if the ruling holds, changes would probably come in the next calendar year.

Experts tell WebMD there are steps you can take.

• Contact your healthcare provider to discuss how the new ruling might affect you.

• Call insurance providers and demand continued access to preventive care without cost sharing.

• Contact elected officials and request a federal workaround.