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Dr. Gary Small, M.D.

2 Weeks To a Younger Brain
Misplacing your keys, forgetting someone's name at a party, or coming home from the market without the most important item — these are just some of the many common memory slips we all experience from time to time.


The Memory Bible
The international bestseller that provides pioneering brain-enhancement strategies, memory exercises, a healthy brain diet, and stress reduction tps for enhancing cognitive function and halting memory loss.

Gary Small, M.D., is Director of Behavioral Health Breakthrough Therapies for Hackensack Meridian Health, and UCLA Emeritus Professor of Psychiatry and Founding Director of the UCLA Longevity Center. Dr. Small often appears on the TODAY show, Good Morning America, and CNN, and is co-author (with his wife Gigi Vorgan) of 14 popular books, including The New York Times bestseller The Memory Bible, L.A. Times bestseller The Other Side of the Couch, and 2 Weeks to a Younger Brain.

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Tags: stress | depression | heart disease | dr. small
OPINION

High Costs of Work Stress

Dr. Small By Thursday, 09 April 2026 04:27 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

We’ve been hearing for years about the health risks of chronic stress, which increases the risk for age-related cognitive decline, depression, and heart disease. One of the hidden costs is its impact on workers.

In the U.K., for example, approximately 50 percent of absenteeism from work is due to stress and associated conditions such as anxiety and depression. And those who do show up for work stressed-out are considerably less productive than their colleagues who are not under stress.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, workplace health problems are more likely to be caused by stress than by lack of physical activity or obesity.

Simple stress management strategies, such as taking breaks, practicing relaxation exercises and meditation, and engaging in regular physical exercise can reduce levels of stress.

For those feeling overwhelmed, seeing a mental health professional can make a huge difference in lowering stress levels and their unwanted consequences.

© 2026 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


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Dr-Small
In the U.K., approximately 50 percent of absenteeism from work is due to stress and associated conditions such as anxiety and depression.
stress, depression, heart disease, dr. small
153
2026-27-09
Thursday, 09 April 2026 04:27 PM
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