High Costs of Work Stress

We’ve been hearing for years about the health risks of chronic stress, which increases the risk for age-related cognitive decline, depression, and heart disease. One of the hidden costs is its impact on workers.

In the U.K., for example, approximately 50 percent of absenteeism from work is due to stress and associated conditions such as anxiety and depression. And those who do show up for work stressed-out are considerably less productive than their colleagues who are not under stress.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, workplace health problems are more likely to be caused by stress than by lack of physical activity or obesity.

Simple stress management strategies, such as taking breaks, practicing relaxation exercises and meditation, and engaging in regular physical exercise can reduce levels of stress.

For those feeling overwhelmed, seeing a mental health professional can make a huge difference in lowering stress levels and their unwanted consequences.