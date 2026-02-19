Anti-Inflammatory and Antioxidant Foods

Although inflammation is a key function of the immune system, when left unchecked it can cause harm to brain cells. Oxidation results from normal cellular work, but causes wear and tear on brain cells.

Here are eight foods that will help keep brain inflammation and oxidative stress at bay:

1. Colorful berries. Animal studies have demonstrated the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects of blueberries, strawberries, and pomegranates, which contain vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals that help protect brain cells.

2. Green vegetables. Broccoli, spinach, kale, and collard greens are loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory phytonutrients, making them potent brain foods.

3. Fish. This anti-inflammatory protein can be rich in omega-3 fatty acids depending on the type of fish. Sardines, salmon, mackerel, tuna, and herring have strong effects against inflammation.

4. Nuts. One of nature’s most balanced foods, nuts contain omega-3 fats as well as some proteins, carbohydrates, minerals, and phytochemicals. Walnuts in particular have a very high concentration of omega-3s.

5. Flaxseed. If you’re allergic to nuts and don’t like fish, you can get an anti-inflammatory omega-3 boost by using flaxseed oil or sprinkling flaxseeds on your cereal or other foods.

6. Olive oil. This flavorful oil is packed with polyphenols and omega-9 fats that protect brain cells from inflammation.

7. Turmeric. This Asian spice not only has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, its active ingredient curcumin fights the abnormal amyloid and tau proteins that accumulate in the brains of Alzheimer’s sufferers.

8. Green tea. This type of tea is rich in flavonoid phytochemicals and antioxidants that block cell damage. If you are sensitive to caffeine, try decaf options