Dr. Gary Small, M.D.
Dr. Gary Small, M.D.

2 Weeks To a Younger Brain
Misplacing your keys, forgetting someone's name at a party, or coming home from the market without the most important item — these are just some of the many common memory slips we all experience from time to time.


The Memory Bible
The international bestseller that provides pioneering brain-enhancement strategies, memory exercises, a healthy brain diet, and stress reduction tps for enhancing cognitive function and halting memory loss.

Gary Small, M.D., is Chair of Psychiatry at Hackensack University Medical Center, and Physician in Chief for Behavioral Health Services at Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey's largest, most comprehensive and integrated healthcare network.

Gambling Linked to Early Trauma

Thursday, 24 April 2025 04:11 PM EDT

Some people enjoy gambling as an occasional pastime, but a small percentage of the population is unable to control their urge to gamble; they play to such an extent that it disrupts their daily lives.

Why some people become addicted and others do not is not entirely known, but research suggests that men with gambling addictions are more likely to have suffered from childhood traumas, such as physical abuse or violence.

A study team assessed survey data from a nationally representative group of 3,025 men in the UK ages 18 to 64. They reported in the journal Addictive Behaviors that approximately 5 percent had gambling problems while about 7 percent were addicted.

The men with gambling addictions were twice as likely to have observed home violence or experienced physical abuse early in life.

Thursday, 24 April 2025 04:11 PM
