Gambling Linked to Early Trauma

Some people enjoy gambling as an occasional pastime, but a small percentage of the population is unable to control their urge to gamble; they play to such an extent that it disrupts their daily lives.

Why some people become addicted and others do not is not entirely known, but research suggests that men with gambling addictions are more likely to have suffered from childhood traumas, such as physical abuse or violence.

A study team assessed survey data from a nationally representative group of 3,025 men in the UK ages 18 to 64. They reported in the journal Addictive Behaviors that approximately 5 percent had gambling problems while about 7 percent were addicted.

The men with gambling addictions were twice as likely to have observed home violence or experienced physical abuse early in life.