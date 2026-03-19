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Newsmax Health | Dr. Gary Small, M.D.
Dr. Gary Small, M.D.

2 Weeks To a Younger Brain
Misplacing your keys, forgetting someone's name at a party, or coming home from the market without the most important item — these are just some of the many common memory slips we all experience from time to time.


The Memory Bible
The international bestseller that provides pioneering brain-enhancement strategies, memory exercises, a healthy brain diet, and stress reduction tps for enhancing cognitive function and halting memory loss.

Gary Small, M.D., is Director of Behavioral Health Breakthrough Therapies for Hackensack Meridian Health, and UCLA Emeritus Professor of Psychiatry and Founding Director of the UCLA Longevity Center. Dr. Small often appears on the TODAY show, Good Morning America, and CNN, and is co-author (with his wife Gigi Vorgan) of 14 popular books, including The New York Times bestseller The Memory Bible, L.A. Times bestseller The Other Side of the Couch, and 2 Weeks to a Younger Brain.

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Tags: exercise | memory | brain cells | dr. small
OPINION

Even Mild Exercise Boosts Memory

Dr. Small By Thursday, 19 March 2026 03:41 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Multiple studies have shown a clear connection between regular physical exercise and better cognitive performance. One published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences USA indicated that just a few minutes of daily light-intensity physical exertion may be enough to augment a person’s memory performance.

Researchers at the University of Tsukuba in Japan assessed the memory abilities of 36 young adults before and after 10 minutes of light recumbent cycling. Afterward, the volunteers demonstrated better performance on a cognitive task that involved discriminating memorized images.

MRI scans also showed increases in neural connections in one of the brain’s memory centers following mild exercise. In addition, the more extensive the neural connections observed on the scans (which indicate brain cells are communicating), the better the memory performance following exercise.

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Multiple studies have shown a clear connection between regular physical exercise and better cognitive performance.
exercise, memory, brain cells, dr. small
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Thursday, 19 March 2026 03:41 PM
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