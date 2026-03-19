Even Mild Exercise Boosts Memory

2 Weeks To a Younger Brain
Misplacing your keys, forgetting someone's name at a party, or coming home from the market without the most important item — these are just some of the many common memory slips we all experience from time to time.
The Memory Bible
The international bestseller that provides pioneering brain-enhancement strategies, memory exercises, a healthy brain diet, and stress reduction tps for enhancing cognitive function and halting memory loss.
Gary Small, M.D., is Director of Behavioral Health Breakthrough Therapies for Hackensack Meridian Health, and UCLA Emeritus Professor of Psychiatry and Founding Director of the UCLA Longevity Center. Dr. Small often appears on the TODAY show, Good Morning America, and CNN, and is co-author (with his wife Gigi Vorgan) of 14 popular books, including The New York Times bestseller The Memory Bible, L.A. Times bestseller The Other Side of the Couch, and 2 Weeks to a Younger Brain.