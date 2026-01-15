WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Gary Small, M.D.
Dr. Gary Small, M.D.

2 Weeks To a Younger Brain
Misplacing your keys, forgetting someone's name at a party, or coming home from the market without the most important item — these are just some of the many common memory slips we all experience from time to time.


The Memory Bible
The international bestseller that provides pioneering brain-enhancement strategies, memory exercises, a healthy brain diet, and stress reduction tps for enhancing cognitive function and halting memory loss.

Gary Small, M.D., is the Director of Behavioral Health Breakthrough Therapies at Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest, most comprehensive and integrated healthcare network. Dr. Small has often appeared on the TODAY show, Good Morning America, and CNN and is co-author (with his wife Gigi Vorgan) of 10 popular books, including New York Times bestseller, “The Memory Bible,” “The Small Guide to Anxiety,” and “The Small Guide to Alzheimer’s Disease.”

Tags: brain injury | consciousness | dementia | dr. small
Mild Brain Injury Increases Dementia Risk

Thursday, 15 January 2026 04:14 PM EST

Years of research have highlighted the mind-health risks of traumatic brain injury (TBI). People who lose consciousness for an hour or more following a TBI have two times the chance of developing dementia as those who have not suffered such an injury.

In more recent years, there has been greater attention paid to the cognitive and behavioral problems associated with TBI. A study published in JAMA Neurology indicates that even mild TBIs, with or without loss of consciousness, increase the risk of dementia in military personnel.

Dr. Deborah Barnes of the University of California, San Francisco, and her colleagues studied 178,779 subjects who were diagnosed with a TBI in the Veterans Health Administration healthcare system. On average, these veterans were 50 years old and did not have a diagnosis of dementia at the start of the study.

After more than a decade of follow-up, just 2.1 percent of the subjects without a TBI developed dementia, compared with 6.1 percent of subjects who had a history of TBI.

The more severe the TBI, the greater the risk of dementia. But even mild TBI without loss of consciousness can double the risk of developing dementia.

© 2026 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Dr-Small
Thursday, 15 January 2026 04:14 PM
