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Dr. Gary Small, M.D.

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Gary Small, M.D., is Director of Behavioral Health Breakthrough Therapies for Hackensack Meridian Health, and UCLA Emeritus Professor of Psychiatry and Founding Director of the UCLA Longevity Center. Dr. Small often appears on the TODAY show, Good Morning America, and CNN, and is co-author (with his wife Gigi Vorgan) of 14 popular books, including The New York Times bestseller The Memory Bible, L.A. Times bestseller The Other Side of the Couch, and 2 Weeks to a Younger Brain.

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Tags: bacteria | microbiome | dementia | dr. small
OPINION

Gut Bacteria Linked to Dementia

Dr. Small By Thursday, 02 April 2026 04:40 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

In a study from the National Center for Geriatrics and Gerontology in Obu, Japan, Dr. Naoki Saji and his associates reported that patients suffering from dementia have a composition of gut bacteria that differs from those without dementia, suggesting that gut bacteria may contribute to the neurodegeneration of brain cells that causes dementia.

The researchers obtained stool samples from 128 older volunteers and compared the composition of their gut microbiomes to those with and without dementia. (Microbiome refers to the trillions of bacteria in the digestive system.) Recent research has shown that such gut-dwelling bacteria not only assist in digestion, they also impact various bodily functions.

In addition, they produce vitamins and compounds that fight inflammation, as well as chemicals that send messages to brain cells.

The study did not prove that the microbiome causes dementia, but it could serve as a starting point for such research.

© 2026 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


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A study reported that patients suffering from dementia have a composition of gut bacteria that differs from those without dementia.
bacteria, microbiome, dementia, dr. small
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2026-40-02
Thursday, 02 April 2026 04:40 PM
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