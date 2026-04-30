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Dr. Gary Small, M.D.

2 Weeks To a Younger Brain
Misplacing your keys, forgetting someone's name at a party, or coming home from the market without the most important item — these are just some of the many common memory slips we all experience from time to time.


The Memory Bible
The international bestseller that provides pioneering brain-enhancement strategies, memory exercises, a healthy brain diet, and stress reduction tps for enhancing cognitive function and halting memory loss.

Gary Small, M.D., is Director of Behavioral Health Breakthrough Therapies for Hackensack Meridian Health, and UCLA Emeritus Professor of Psychiatry and Founding Director of the UCLA Longevity Center. Dr. Small often appears on the TODAY show, Good Morning America, and CNN, and is co-author (with his wife Gigi Vorgan) of 14 popular books, including The New York Times bestseller The Memory Bible, L.A. Times bestseller The Other Side of the Couch, and 2 Weeks to a Younger Brain.

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Tags: anxiety | meditation | tai chi | dr. small
OPINION

Strategies for Managing Anxiety

Dr. Small By Thursday, 30 April 2026 04:21 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Whether or not you need to consult a mental health professional, self-help strategies can play a part in reducing anxiety symptoms.

For example, progressive muscle relaxation helps people develop awareness of muscle tension that is associated with anxiety. Meditation that focuses attention on a phrase, breath, sound, or object helps people relax and distracts them from negative thoughts and feelings. In fact, meditation has been shown to activate brain wave function in the frontal lobe and the amygdala.

Several controlled studies indicate that meditation reduces symptoms of generalized anxiety and panic disorders. Simply getting a good night’s sleep will also lower anxiety levels.

Relaxation strategies such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, and progressive muscle relaxation can help people fall asleep, as well as helping them get back to sleep if they awaken in the night.

Physical exercise can improve mood and reduce neural inflammation that damages the brain. Aerobic training, in particular, has been shown to help patients suffering from anxiety and depression. In addition, the postures, breathing, and meditative elements of yoga also may reduce anxiety symptoms. Tai chi’s slow, deliberate, meditative postures and movements have also been shown to lift mood while improving the neural circuitry of the brain.

Social isolation can worsen anxiety symptoms, so a strong friendship network is an important anti-anxiety strategy. When we spend time with empathetic and supportive friends and family members, it takes the focus off of ourselves and allows us to feel connected to others. Support groups can also help calm anxiety symptoms. Sharing emotional experiences and learning how others cope provides insights for managing anxiety.

© 2026 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


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Dr-Small
Whether or not you need to consult a mental health professional, self-help strategies can play a part in reducing anxiety symptoms.
anxiety, meditation, tai chi, dr. small
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2026-21-30
Thursday, 30 April 2026 04:21 PM
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