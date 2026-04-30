Strategies for Managing Anxiety

Whether or not you need to consult a mental health professional, self-help strategies can play a part in reducing anxiety symptoms.

For example, progressive muscle relaxation helps people develop awareness of muscle tension that is associated with anxiety. Meditation that focuses attention on a phrase, breath, sound, or object helps people relax and distracts them from negative thoughts and feelings. In fact, meditation has been shown to activate brain wave function in the frontal lobe and the amygdala.

Several controlled studies indicate that meditation reduces symptoms of generalized anxiety and panic disorders. Simply getting a good night’s sleep will also lower anxiety levels.

Relaxation strategies such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, and progressive muscle relaxation can help people fall asleep, as well as helping them get back to sleep if they awaken in the night.

Physical exercise can improve mood and reduce neural inflammation that damages the brain. Aerobic training, in particular, has been shown to help patients suffering from anxiety and depression. In addition, the postures, breathing, and meditative elements of yoga also may reduce anxiety symptoms. Tai chi’s slow, deliberate, meditative postures and movements have also been shown to lift mood while improving the neural circuitry of the brain.

Social isolation can worsen anxiety symptoms, so a strong friendship network is an important anti-anxiety strategy. When we spend time with empathetic and supportive friends and family members, it takes the focus off of ourselves and allows us to feel connected to others. Support groups can also help calm anxiety symptoms. Sharing emotional experiences and learning how others cope provides insights for managing anxiety.