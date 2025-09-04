WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Newsmax Health | Dr. Gary Small, M.D.
Dr. Gary Small, M.D.

2 Weeks To a Younger Brain
Misplacing your keys, forgetting someone's name at a party, or coming home from the market without the most important item — these are just some of the many common memory slips we all experience from time to time.


The Memory Bible
The international bestseller that provides pioneering brain-enhancement strategies, memory exercises, a healthy brain diet, and stress reduction tps for enhancing cognitive function and halting memory loss.

Gary Small, M.D., is Chair of Psychiatry at Hackensack University Medical Center, and Physician in Chief for Behavioral Health Services at Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest, most comprehensive and integrated healthcare network. Dr. Small has often appeared on the TODAY show, Good Morning America, and CNN and is co-author (with his wife Gigi Vorgan) of 10 popular books, including New York Times bestseller, “The Memory Bible,” “The Small Guide to Anxiety,” and “The Small Guide to Alzheimer’s Disease.”

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: anxiety | heredity | blood sugar | dr. small
OPINION

What Causes Anxiety?

Dr. Small By Thursday, 04 September 2025 04:16 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Experiences and heredity determine each person’s risk for developing an anxiety disorder. This is because both environment and genetic makeup have an impact on brain chemistry and stress tolerance — factors that contribute to whether someone experiences normal, mild anxiety symptoms or is at risk for a full-blown disorder.

On average, genetics account for approximately 30 percent to 40 percent of any individual’s risk for severe anxiety. Whether a parent modeled healthy responses to stress or taught a child anxious reactions also shapes the ability to cope with stress.

The anxiety people experience may also differ according to age. Because older adults tend to develop chronic illnesses, their anxiety may be associated with declining health.

In addition, older people are at risk for memory decline and dementia, both of which are associated with anxiety.

Physical illnesses and medication side effects can also lead to anxiety symptoms. For instance, diabetics who take too much insulin can experience acute anxiety attacks from sudden drops in blood sugar.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Small
Experiences and heredity determine each person’s risk for developing an anxiety disorder.
anxiety, heredity, blood sugar, dr. small
164
2025-16-04
Thursday, 04 September 2025 04:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved