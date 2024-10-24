WATCH TV LIVE

Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz is a leading national expert in wellness, disease prevention, and bioidentical hormone therapies.

OPINION

Beat Yeast Naturally

Erika Schwartz, M.D By Friday, 25 October 2024 01:03 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

I have been prone to yeast infections since I was in my 20s. I’m in my 50s now, and my doctor just tells me to use an over-the-counter antifungal or prescribes Diflucan. I would much rather find a more natural approach to treating this problem. What can I do?

Probiotics and prebiotics will help eliminate and prevent yeast infections. You can get them at your local health food store. The probiotic that prevents yeast specifically and helps eradicate it is called saccharomyces boulardii.

You should also consider your diet. Make sure you don’t consume a lot of sugar, processed foods, or alcohol. They increase the risk of yeast infections.

Also, after you work out or swim, don’t spend time in moist underwear or a wet swimming suit.

Finally, make sure your hormones are well-balanced, because at menopause, once you lose your hormones, your risk of yeast infections increases.

