Hot Flashes Raise Risk of Hip Fracture

Research suggests that women who suffer from menopausal hot flashes are at greater risk for a future hip fracture.

Researchers from UCLA reviewed data from 23,573 women, ages 50-79, who participated in the Women’s Health Initiative Clinical Trial.

Participants in the study, which was published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, were asked about their menopausal symptoms, including hot flashes and night sweats, during the initial visit. They were then monitored for fractures for eight years.

The analysis found women who reported having moderate or severe hot flashes when they entered the study were more likely to fracture a hip during the follow-up period than women who had no menopausal symptoms