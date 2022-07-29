Tips for Treating Varicose Veins

Varicose veins run in my family. Mine are not too bad right now, but my mother told me hers got worse when she went through menopause. They are unattractive and they cause her discomfort. I’m approaching that time in my life, and I’m terrified of what it will do to my legs. Is there anything I can do to prevent developing those thick, ropey veins?

Make sure you exercise regularly and wear tight stockings or jeans as much as possible. Also, some people find that elevating their legs above the head in the morning and at night is helpful, along with spending as little time sedentary as possible.

There are many doctors who inject the veins with various products that will stop them from expanding, so you can always choose that option as a last resort. Just make sure you go to a bona fide vein center where the doctor is an expert in the field.