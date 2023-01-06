Finding Treatment for Varicose Veins

I started getting varicose veins after the birth of my three children. I’m 41 now, and they are pretty unsightly. What do you recommend as the best treatment?

Depending on how severe and deep the varicose veins are, there are few viable treatment options. Injections with special agents that close the veins are the most common. Laser therapies to kill the veins also are used.

Before deciding what is best for you, consult with a vascular surgeon who doesn’t run a factory-style money-making vein center.

Once you know whether your varicose veins are related to large deep veins or superficial small ones, then you can decide the best treatment for the longest lasting results.