×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz is a leading national expert in wellness, disease prevention, and bioidentical hormone therapies. Dr. Schwartz has written four best-selling books, testified before Congress, hosted her own PBS special on bioidentical hormones, and is a frequent guest on network TV shows.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: varicose veins | laser | surgery

Finding Treatment for Varicose Veins

Erika Schwartz, M.D By Friday, 06 January 2023 04:17 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

I started getting varicose veins after the birth of my three children. I’m 41 now, and they are pretty unsightly. What do you recommend as the best treatment?

Depending on how severe and deep the varicose veins are, there are few viable treatment options. Injections with special agents that close the veins are the most common. Laser therapies to kill the veins also are used.

Before deciding what is best for you, consult with a vascular surgeon who doesn’t run a factory-style money-making vein center.

Once you know whether your varicose veins are related to large deep veins or superficial small ones, then you can decide the best treatment for the longest lasting results.

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Schwartz
I started getting varicose veins after the birth of my three children. I’m 41 now, and they are pretty unsightly. What do you recommend as the best treatment?
varicose veins, laser, surgery
114
2023-17-06
Friday, 06 January 2023 04:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved