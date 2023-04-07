×
Newsmax Health | Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz is a leading national expert in wellness, disease prevention, and bioidentical hormone therapies. Dr. Schwartz has written four best-selling books, testified before Congress, hosted her own PBS special on bioidentical hormones, and is a frequent guest on network TV shows.

Tags: thyroid | metabolism | libido | insomnia

Don't Let Your Thyroid Make You Old

Erika Schwartz, M.D Friday, 07 April 2023 01:44 PM EDT

There is an epidemic of low thyroid in our country. Our conventional healthcare system doesn’t know how to diagnose this condition, and the antiquated use of blood tests is dangerous and, in fact, makes us age faster.

Basal body temperature that is consistently lower than 98.6 degrees is one indication of low thyroid.

Basal metabolic rate that is measured by your doctor is another indicator of the presence of low thyroid along with these symptoms:

• Being constantly cold

• Loss of eyebrow hair

• Loss of hair in general

• Chronic fatigue

• Weight gain in spite of diet

• Loss of libido

• Insomnia

Once these issues are presented, a knowledgeable doctor will treat a patient with natural, desiccated thyroid or a combination of T3 and T4 hormones compounded or by prescription from the drugstore. The results are often nothing short of miraculous.

Be cautious if your doctor tells you that you’re are suffering from hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid). Blood tests cannot be used to tell the patient they are in danger of being hyperthyroid.

Hyperthyroidism presents with severe weight loss, heart palpitations, massive sweating, and inability to sleep.

In my 35 years of treating patients with thyroid supplementation, I have never seen anyone become hyperthyroid regardless of blood tests. Do not allow your doctor to age you by not giving you thyroid hormone.

Low thyroid that is not diagnosed properly and goes untreated leads to diseases of aging like hypertension, diabetes, and arthritis, just to name a few. The decision is yours not your doctor’s.

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


