Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz is a leading national expert in wellness, disease prevention, and bioidentical hormone therapies. Dr. Schwartz has written four best-selling books, testified before Congress, hosted her own PBS special on bioidentical hormones, and is a frequent guest on network TV shows.

Is Sunscreen Unhealthy?

Erika Schwartz, M.D Friday, 03 May 2024

Vitamin D is protects our bones because it enhances intestinal absorption of calcium. In fact, it isn’t really a vitamin, but rather a hormone.

Vitamin D is made in the skin in the presence of the sun, but over the past 30 years, the fear of skin cancer has dominated the market more than the fear of broken bones. And because in the U.S. it’s all about marketing, we have created an industry of suntan protective lotions that contain lots of chemicals like PABA, aluminum, and others to prevent skin cancer.

But at the same time, they prevent vitamin D from being made by our bodies. The result is a massive deficiency of vitamin D, which not only causes loss of bone thickness, but also increases the risk of cancers and mental illnesses, as well as Alzheimer’s. So trading one problem for another is an issue of modern medicine that forces each one of us to find our own balance and follow advice in moderation.

Pay attention to who is giving you the advice and what their training is, what their allegiance is, and how the advice applies to you.

Note: People with dark skin need even more sun exposure than people with light skin to make vitamin D. And living in a warm climate doesn’t mean you will be less deficient in vitamin D, so beware.

Sun-protective clothing and sunblock are all roadblocks to making vitamin D. Lack of vitamin D is deadly, and not just for your bones.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth.


Friday, 03 May 2024 04:36 PM
