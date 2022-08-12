Sunshine Prevents Asthma Attacks

A little sunshine may be good for what ails you, particularly if you suffer from asthma. That’s the upshot of a study by a Tel Aviv University researcher that suggests catching some rays boosts vitamin D, which can help prevent asthma attacks.

Asthma is typically managed with medication and by avoiding allergens and other triggers. But the this study suggests asthmatics with vitamin D deficiency are 25 percent more likely to experience acute attacks and that getting some sun can address the problem.

The study, published in the journal Allergy, was conducted by Ronit Confino-Cohen, M.D., of TAU’s Sackler Faculty of Medicine, and based on reviews of millions of patient records and physician diagnoses of asthma episodes.

“Vitamin D has significant immunomodulatory effects and, as such, was believed to have an effect on asthma — an immunologically mediated disease,” said Dr. Confino-Cohen. “Our results add more evidence to the link between vitamin D and asthma, suggesting beneficial effects of vitamin D on asthma exacerbations. We expect that further prospective studies will support our results.

“In the meantime, our results support a recommendation for screening of vitamin D levels in the subgroup of asthma patients who experience recurrent exacerbations. In those with vitamin D deficiency, supplementation may be necessary.”