×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz is a leading national expert in wellness, disease prevention, and bioidentical hormone therapies. Dr. Schwartz has written four best-selling books, testified before Congress, hosted her own PBS special on bioidentical hormones, and is a frequent guest on network TV shows.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: sunlight | ashthma | vitamin c

Sunshine Prevents Asthma Attacks

Erika Schwartz, M.D By Friday, 12 August 2022 02:49 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

A little sunshine may be good for what ails you, particularly if you suffer from asthma. That’s the upshot of a study by a Tel Aviv University researcher that suggests catching some rays boosts vitamin D, which can help prevent asthma attacks.

Asthma is typically managed with medication and by avoiding allergens and other triggers. But the this study suggests asthmatics with vitamin D deficiency are 25 percent more likely to experience acute attacks and that getting some sun can address the problem.

The study, published in the journal Allergy, was conducted by Ronit Confino-Cohen, M.D., of TAU’s Sackler Faculty of Medicine, and based on reviews of millions of patient records and physician diagnoses of asthma episodes.

“Vitamin D has significant immunomodulatory effects and, as such, was believed to have an effect on asthma — an immunologically mediated disease,” said Dr. Confino-Cohen. “Our results add more evidence to the link between vitamin D and asthma, suggesting beneficial effects of vitamin D on asthma exacerbations. We expect that further prospective studies will support our results.

“In the meantime, our results support a recommendation for screening of vitamin D levels in the subgroup of asthma patients who experience recurrent exacerbations. In those with vitamin D deficiency, supplementation may be necessary.”

© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Schwartz
A little sunshine may be good for what ails you, particularly if you suffer from asthma.
sunlight, ashthma, vitamin c
207
2022-49-12
Friday, 12 August 2022 02:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved