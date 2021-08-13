×
Newsmax Health | Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz is a leading national expert in wellness, disease prevention, and bioidentical hormone therapies. Dr. Schwartz has written four best-selling books, testified before Congress, hosted her own PBS special on bioidentical hormones, and is a frequent guest on network TV shows.

Tags: stress | antidepressants | gut health

Coping With Stress

By Friday, 13 August 2021 01:54 PM Current | Bio | Archive

Stress is all around and mostly inside us. We cannot get rid of it completely, but we can learn to cope with it so it doesn’t kill us.

Many people take stress right in the gut. (Yes, that is a conventional medical way to explain it!)

All too often antidepressants are prescribed. They are not the answer because they do noting to alleviate the cause of the problem. Instead, it’s crucial to gain control of our lives by prioritizing and focusing on the things in our lives that really matter.

The more in control we are of our reactions, the better our health will be

© 2021 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


