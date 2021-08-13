Coping With Stress

Stress is all around and mostly inside us. We cannot get rid of it completely, but we can learn to cope with it so it doesn’t kill us.

Many people take stress right in the gut. (Yes, that is a conventional medical way to explain it!)

All too often antidepressants are prescribed. They are not the answer because they do noting to alleviate the cause of the problem. Instead, it’s crucial to gain control of our lives by prioritizing and focusing on the things in our lives that really matter.

The more in control we are of our reactions, the better our health will be