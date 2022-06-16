Reduce Stress, Avoid Disease

Learn to deal with stress by accepting what you cannot change and taking steps to change those things you can.

Constant stress, worry, and fear can lead to sickness and disease. Make sure you express your feelings and don’t hold onto anger or fear.

Taking supplements can be very helpful and give your body the extra boost it needs, especially as you get older.

I recommend to most of my patients the following supplements:

• Omega-3 fish oils

• Astaxanthin

• Coenzyme Q10

• Beta 1,3/1,6 glucan

• Resveratrol

• Vitamin D3

• Vitamin C

Now that you know the facts, it’s time to let go of fear. Only you have the power to make the changes that will improve your health.