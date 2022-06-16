×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz is a leading national expert in wellness, disease prevention, and bioidentical hormone therapies. Dr. Schwartz has written four best-selling books, testified before Congress, hosted her own PBS special on bioidentical hormones, and is a frequent guest on network TV shows.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: stress | aging | omega-3 | coq10

Reduce Stress, Avoid Disease

Erika Schwartz, M.D By Thursday, 16 June 2022 04:36 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Learn to deal with stress by accepting what you cannot change and taking steps to change those things you can.

Constant stress, worry, and fear can lead to sickness and disease. Make sure you express your feelings and don’t hold onto anger or fear.

Taking supplements can be very helpful and give your body the extra boost it needs, especially as you get older.

I recommend to most of my patients the following supplements:

• Omega-3 fish oils

• Astaxanthin

• Coenzyme Q10

• Beta 1,3/1,6 glucan

• Resveratrol

• Vitamin D3

• Vitamin C

Now that you know the facts, it’s time to let go of fear. Only you have the power to make the changes that will improve your health.

© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Schwartz
Learn to deal with stress by accepting what you cannot change and taking steps to change those things you can.
stress, aging, omega-3, coq10
122
2022-36-16
Thursday, 16 June 2022 04:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved