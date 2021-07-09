STDs After 50: Protect Yourself

For women in their 50s who are not in monogamous relationships, sex is different than when you were younger. While you don’t need protection from unwanted pregnancy, you do need protection from sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

In fact, health officials report the number of people older than 50 seeking treatment for STDs is on the rise.

They point to the introduction of drugs for erectile dysfunction making men more active, and the belief among women that if you can’t get pregnant, you don’t need a condom, as possible reasons for the increase.

Using condoms is important, and if you were previously in a long-term relationship but are now single, it is often difficult to start having sex using condoms.

However, I strongly advise you to protect yourself from STDs because they are dangerous at any age.