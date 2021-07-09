×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz is a leading national expert in wellness, disease prevention, and bioidentical hormone therapies. Dr. Schwartz has written four best-selling books, testified before Congress, hosted her own PBS special on bioidentical hormones, and is a frequent guest on network TV shows.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: stds | aging | womens health

STDs After 50: Protect Yourself

By Friday, 09 July 2021 01:50 PM Current | Bio | Archive

For women in their 50s who are not in monogamous relationships, sex is different than when you were younger. While you don’t need protection from unwanted pregnancy, you do need protection from sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

In fact, health officials report the number of people older than 50 seeking treatment for STDs is on the rise.

They point to the introduction of drugs for erectile dysfunction making men more active, and the belief among women that if you can’t get pregnant, you don’t need a condom, as possible reasons for the increase.

Using condoms is important, and if you were previously in a long-term relationship but are now single, it is often difficult to start having sex using condoms.

However, I strongly advise you to protect yourself from STDs because they are dangerous at any age.

© 2021 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Schwartz
For women in their 50s who are not in monogamous relationships, sex is different than when you were younger.
stds, aging, womens health
136
2021-50-09
Friday, 09 July 2021 01:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved