The Importance of Sleep

During sleep, you rejuvenate and make all the hormones you need. Good sleep, or REM sleep, is crucial to keeping you forever young.

As we age, sleep comes less easily, and loss of hormones and stress make it difficult to get the needed eight hours.

I’m not a fan of sleeping pills, but I am a fan of anti-anxiety medication to help you relax and go to sleep.

Change your sleep routine and take Valium or Xanax for a few nights if you can’t get continuous sleep for 8 hours. Within a couple of weeks you will find yourself getting better sleep and longer sleep.

Try going to sleep one half hour earlier each night until you get to eight hours. When you get to 8 hours, you’ll be amazed at how much better you look and feel in the morning.

Don’t exercise right before bedtime and take out of your bedroom anything to do with work, along with any electronic devices, including the cellphone, TV, and computer.

When you see the positive changes, it will motivate you to sleep more.

Stay away from combination sleep supplements like GABA and melatonin. Some people do well with one of them, but I have yet to see someone do well with combinations.

Please work with a knowledgeable doctor who cares about you.