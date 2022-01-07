×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz is a leading national expert in wellness, disease prevention, and bioidentical hormone therapies. Dr. Schwartz has written four best-selling books, testified before Congress, hosted her own PBS special on bioidentical hormones, and is a frequent guest on network TV shows.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: sleep apnea | menopause | hormones

Sleep Apnea: Women Get It Too

Erika Schwartz, M.D By Friday, 07 January 2022 04:48 PM Current | Bio | Archive

Sleep apnea is a brief cessation of breathing during sleep that is caused by a narrowing or collapse of throat tissues. The condition hits men more often, but many women suffer from it, too, especially as we age.

One study found that women over 60 have roughly 10 times the risk for sleep apnea as women under 45. The hormone changes that come with menopause also increase a woman’s risk for sleep apnea — one more reason I endorse the use of bioidentical hormones.

Hormones are critical to the functioning of all bodily systems, and this includes your airway, which temporarily closes in patients with sleep apnea. Muscle aches and pains, urinary changes, mood swings, hot flashes and night sweats are all examples of menopausal symptoms that can also disrupt sleep.

In some cases, losing weight may cure your sleep apnea. Put another way, if your weight is giving you sleep apnea, you have a compelling medical need to get to a healthy weight.

Increased risk of automobile accidents, heart disease, and diabetes have all been tied to sleep apnea.

© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Schwartz
Sleep apnea is a brief cessation of breathing during sleep that is caused by a narrowing or collapse of throat tissues.
sleep apnea, menopause, hormones
179
2022-48-07
Friday, 07 January 2022 04:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved