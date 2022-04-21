Beat Yeast Naturally

I have been prone to yeast infections since I was in my 20s. I’m in my 50s now, and my doctor just tells me to use an over-the-counter antifungal or prescribes Diflucan. I would much rather find a more natural approach to treating this problem. What can I do? Also, if you could suggest ways to prevent them, I would appreciate it.

Probiotics and prebiotics will help eliminate and prevent yeast infections. You can get them at your local health food store. The probiotic that prevents yeast specifically and helps eradicate it is called saccharomyces boulardii.

You should also consider your diet. Make sure you don’t consume a lot of sugar, processed foods, or alcohol. They increase the risk of yeast infections.

Also, after you work out or swim, don’t spend time in moist underwear or a wet swimming suit.

Finally, make sure your hormones are well-balanced, because at menopause, once you lose your hormones, your risk of yeast infections increases.