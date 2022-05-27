Bladder Matters

Most of our bodily functions can run on autopilot for eight hours while we sleep. But a full bladder is likely to wake you up with the urge to “go.”

Approximately 16 percent of people over age 18 have an overactive bladder. That’s nearly one in six adults.

This problem can be especially troublesome when you are trying to sleep. These tips can reduce the need to get out of bed to urinate during the night:

• Limit or avoid all liquids after 7 p.m. To compensate for this, be sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day.

• In particular, limit or avoid beverages that irritate the bladder. These includes caffeine, alcohol, citrus juices, and soda.

• Avoid spicy foods, acidic foods, and chocolate.

• Empty your bladder before you go to bed.