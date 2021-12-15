Low Vitamin D Linked to Lupus

Researchers have linked lupus to low vitamin D levels. A study published in the journal Lupus Science & Medicine was based on an analysis of vitamin D levels of Australian patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) disease treated at the Monash Lupus Clinic at Monash Health in Australia.

Lead researcher Kristy Yap, M.D., from the Centre for Inflammatory Diseases in the School of Clinical Sciences, said most of the patients with the debilitating autoimmune disease had very low levels of the “sunshine vitamin.”

“We found a high prevalence of vitamin D deficiency in our cohort,” said Dr Yap. “Significantly, over a quarter of our patients recorded low vitamin D levels, keeping with reports from other parts of the world, including Asia and Europe.”

Lupus is the most common autoimmune disease, affecting at least 5 million people worldwide. The new research suggests increasing vitamin D levels may help combat the condition.