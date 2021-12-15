×
Newsmax Health | Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz is a leading national expert in wellness, disease prevention, and bioidentical hormone therapies. Dr. Schwartz has written four best-selling books, testified before Congress, hosted her own PBS special on bioidentical hormones, and is a frequent guest on network TV shows.

Tags: lupus | vitamin d | womens health

Low Vitamin D Linked to Lupus

Erika Schwartz, M.D By Thursday, 16 December 2021 12:38 PM

Researchers have linked lupus to low vitamin D levels. A study published in the journal Lupus Science & Medicine was based on an analysis of vitamin D levels of Australian patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) disease treated at the Monash Lupus Clinic at Monash Health in Australia.

Lead researcher Kristy Yap, M.D., from the Centre for Inflammatory Diseases in the School of Clinical Sciences, said most of the patients with the debilitating autoimmune disease had very low levels of the “sunshine vitamin.”

“We found a high prevalence of vitamin D deficiency in our cohort,” said Dr Yap. “Significantly, over a quarter of our patients recorded low vitamin D levels, keeping with reports from other parts of the world, including Asia and Europe.”

Lupus is the most common autoimmune disease, affecting at least 5 million people worldwide. The new research suggests increasing vitamin D levels may help combat the condition.

© 2021 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Researchers have linked lupus to low vitamin D levels.
