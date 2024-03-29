×
Newsmax Health | Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz is a leading national expert in wellness, disease prevention, and bioidentical hormone therapies. Dr. Schwartz has written four best-selling books, testified before Congress, hosted her own PBS special on bioidentical hormones, and is a frequent guest on network TV shows.

OPINION

Reviving Your Libido

Erika Schwartz, M.D Friday, 29 March 2024

I hit menopause two years ago and suddenly my sex drive just ended. I have virtually no desire now. My husband and I used to have an excellent sex life. Will my libido return?

It can, but you have to do a few things. You should start taking bioidentical/human identical hormones, specifically testosterone and estradiol, which must be prescribed by a truly knowledgeable physician.

Also, make sex a priority. Go on a date with your husband, watch a sexy movie, engage in serious foreplay for a few days but do not consummate the act. In time, you will regain the passion and with the help of the hormones you will have more and better sex than before menopause.

I have patients in their 70s who boast about having sex many times a week in 40-plus-year marriages. You can get to a similar place; it just takes a little work.

I hit menopause two years ago and suddenly my sex drive just ended. I have virtually no desire now. My husband and I used to have an excellent sex life. Will my libido return?
