Newsmax Health | Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz is a leading national expert in wellness, disease prevention, and bioidentical hormone therapies. Dr. Schwartz has written four best-selling books, testified before Congress, hosted her own PBS special on bioidentical hormones, and is a frequent guest on network TV shows.

Drink Alkaline Water to Fight Inflammation

Erika Schwartz, M.D Friday, 21 April 2023 04:23 PM

What do you think of alkaline water?

Alkaline water (pH>8.5) and alkaline diets have been proven to decrease inflammation as we age. (A pH level measures how acidic or alkaline something is.) I have been using alkaline water and diets and prescribe them for my patients.

As we age, processed foods, alcohol, caffeine, sugar substitutes, and soda — all acidic to our bodies — cause inflammation, and in the long run inflammation causes disease and speeds up aging.

Eliminating the toxins from our diet and environment, exercising, managing stress, sleeping eight hours a night, and eating an alkaline diet will help diminish inflammation and prevent diseases of aging.

