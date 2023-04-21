Drink Alkaline Water to Fight Inflammation

What do you think of alkaline water?

Alkaline water (pH>8.5) and alkaline diets have been proven to decrease inflammation as we age. (A pH level measures how acidic or alkaline something is.) I have been using alkaline water and diets and prescribe them for my patients.

As we age, processed foods, alcohol, caffeine, sugar substitutes, and soda — all acidic to our bodies — cause inflammation, and in the long run inflammation causes disease and speeds up aging.

Eliminating the toxins from our diet and environment, exercising, managing stress, sleeping eight hours a night, and eating an alkaline diet will help diminish inflammation and prevent diseases of aging.