Find positives in everything you do. Don’t waste time on things and relationships that are stale and dead. They drain you and waste your precious energy. Don’t run to get antidepressants and medications to combat every symptom.

Instead, give your body and mind the support they need to do what nature intended. With a good diet, exercise, hormonal balance, appropriate supplements — and did I mention great sex!? — you’ll be ready to take on the world.