Balance Hormones the Right Way

As you age, it’s very important to get tested by a doctor who is knowledgeable about human bioidentical hormones, and then to supplement with these natural hormones to maintain the optimal levels for your age. This is especially important after age 40.

Women have been scared into thinking that hormone replacement is bad and will cause breast cancer. That’s because some synthetic drug hormones did cause cancer.

Synthetic hormones, sold by pharmaceutical companies, are usually made from horse urine. They are prescribed by most conventional doctors and filled at ordinary pharmacies.

Avoid all synthetic or drug hormones, as they are foreign to your body. Instead, find a doctor who is knowledgeable about human bioidentical hormones, which are natural to the human body and can be made especially for you at a compounding pharmacy.