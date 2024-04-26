WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz is a leading national expert in wellness, disease prevention, and bioidentical hormone therapies. Dr. Schwartz has written four best-selling books, testified before Congress, hosted her own PBS special on bioidentical hormones, and is a frequent guest on network TV shows.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: hormones | bioidentical | cancer | dr. schwartz
OPINION

Balance Hormones the Right Way

Erika Schwartz, M.D By Friday, 26 April 2024 04:22 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

As you age, it’s very important to get tested by a doctor who is knowledgeable about human bioidentical hormones, and then to supplement with these natural hormones to maintain the optimal levels for your age. This is especially important after age 40.

Women have been scared into thinking that hormone replacement is bad and will cause breast cancer. That’s because some synthetic drug hormones did cause cancer.

Synthetic hormones, sold by pharmaceutical companies, are usually made from horse urine. They are prescribed by most conventional doctors and filled at ordinary pharmacies.

Avoid all synthetic or drug hormones, as they are foreign to your body. Instead, find a doctor who is knowledgeable about human bioidentical hormones, which are natural to the human body and can be made especially for you at a compounding pharmacy.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Schwartz
As you age, it’s very important to get tested by a doctor who is knowledgeable about human bioidentical hormones.
hormones, bioidentical, cancer, dr. schwartz
133
2024-22-26
Friday, 26 April 2024 04:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved