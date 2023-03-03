Eliminate Dieting

In our culture, we have eliminated the idea of eating to live. We live to either eat correctly, by which I mean healthy nourishing foods, or just gorge — eating junk and drinking ourselves into a stupor so we can feel horrific the next day and avoid making the connection between how we feel and what we eat.

I’ve watched people eat unhealthy foods just to annoy those who eat right and hurt themselves in the process. Many people become extremists in dieting and limiting their intake just to reach a certain weight.

It is high time we eliminate the concept of dieting and introduce the concept of eating nourishing foods to help us stay healthy and balanced. We have to learn to avoid gaining unnecessary weight, finding ourselves yo-yo dieting and taking drugs, or taking extreme measures to get back to what we consider our ideal weight.

Over-exercising is just as unhealthy for your body and health as not exercising.

Obsessively limiting the foods we eat is dangerous, and eating the same thing over and over, avoiding variety, causes serious medical problems in the long run.