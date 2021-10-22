×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz is a leading national expert in wellness, disease prevention, and bioidentical hormone therapies. Dr. Schwartz has written four best-selling books, testified before Congress, hosted her own PBS special on bioidentical hormones, and is a frequent guest on network TV shows.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: gluten | wheat | diarrhea | bloating

The Gluten Connection

Dr. Schwartz By Friday, 22 October 2021 04:18 PM Current | Bio | Archive

We often hear about gluten intolerance, and there is a huge movement to eliminate gluten from our diets.

In conventional terms, gluten-sensitive enteropathy (an autoimmune inflammatory disease of the small intestine) can only be diagnosed through a small bowel biopsy. Fortunately, gluten-free foods are readily available for people who are sensitive to gluten.

An entire gluten-free industry has sprouted in recent years. But first you must understand what gluten is: Gluten is a general name for proteins found in wheat varieties (durum, emmer, spelt, farina, farro, Khorasan, and einkorn), rye, barley, and triticale.

Gluten helps foods maintain their shape, acting like a glue that holds food together so that when flour and water are mixed they can become dough.

Gluten is found in many foods, even ones you wouldn’t expect. It is the ingredient most likely to cause bloating, diarrhea alternating with constipation, and cramps.

People who are sensitive to gluten without having a diagnosable disease also may gain weight and feel sluggish and tired. So before doing anything aggressive, eliminating gluten from your diet is an easy first step.

One word of caution: Gluten-free on the label does not automatically mean a food is healthy. Read the ingredients on the label and make sure the no-gluten products you buy are not full of chemicals, sugars, and sugar substitutes such as maltodextrin and sucralose

© 2021 NewsmaxWorld. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Schwartz
We often hear about gluten intolerance, and there is a huge movement to eliminate gluten from our diets.
gluten, wheat, diarrhea, bloating
224
2021-18-22
Friday, 22 October 2021 04:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved