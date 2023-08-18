×
Newsmax Health | Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz is a leading national expert in wellness, disease prevention, and bioidentical hormone therapies. Dr. Schwartz has written four best-selling books, testified before Congress, hosted her own PBS special on bioidentical hormones, and is a frequent guest on network TV shows.

OPINION

Gluten's 'Big Three'

Erika Schwartz, M.D Friday, 18 August 2023

Gluten is the ingredient most likely to cause bloating, diarrhea alternating with constipation, and cramps. People who are sensitive to gluten without having a diagnosable disease also may gain weight and feel sluggish and tired. So before doing anything aggressive, eliminating gluten from your diet is an easy first step.

• Wheat is commonly found in breads, baked goods, soups, pasta, cereals, sauces, salad dressings, and roux.

• Barley is commonly found in malt, food coloring, soups, malt vinegar, and beer.

• Rye is commonly found in rye bread (such as pumpernickel), beer, and cereals.

Triticale is a newer grain and less common. It is similar to wheat. It can occasionally be found in breads, pasta, and cereals.

Friday, 18 August 2023 02:01 PM
