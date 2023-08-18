Gluten's 'Big Three'

Gluten is the ingredient most likely to cause bloating, diarrhea alternating with constipation, and cramps. People who are sensitive to gluten without having a diagnosable disease also may gain weight and feel sluggish and tired. So before doing anything aggressive, eliminating gluten from your diet is an easy first step.

• Wheat is commonly found in breads, baked goods, soups, pasta, cereals, sauces, salad dressings, and roux.

• Barley is commonly found in malt, food coloring, soups, malt vinegar, and beer.

• Rye is commonly found in rye bread (such as pumpernickel), beer, and cereals.

Triticale is a newer grain and less common. It is similar to wheat. It can occasionally be found in breads, pasta, and cereals.