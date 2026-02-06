WATCH TV LIVE

Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz is a leading national expert in wellness, disease prevention, and bioidentical hormone therapies. Dr. Schwartz has written four best-selling books, testified before Congress, hosted her own PBS special on bioidentical hormones, and is a frequent guest on network TV shows.

Avoiding Germs at Doctor's Office

Erika Schwartz, M.D Friday, 06 February 2026

I know I’m a germaphobe, and the one thing that bothers me more than anything else is sitting in a doctor’s waiting room. There must be germs on every surface. Is there anything I can do to protect myself? Am I being ridiculous?

I couldn’t agree with you more. There are few places with more germs than hospitals, planes, and waiting rooms in ER and doctors’ offices. I don’t particularly like the disinfectants and germicidal gels we are using so glibly these days.

Here are the best things you can do to avoid getting sick: Wash your hands with soap and water as many times as possible, don’t touch your face with your hands, and get alcohol wipes and wipe down the most used areas, including your cellphone, the armrests of chairs, the bathroom sink, and the toilet pull.

Also, do not read the magazines in the office: People often turn the pages using not very hygienic means.

You can also call the office before your appointment to ask how late the doctor is running so you can get there with little time to wait.

© 2026 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


