Garlic Fights Urinary Tract Infections

Garlic, a common folk remedy for urinary tract infections, is not only effective, it works against strains that are antibiotic resistant, research shows.

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are infections of any part of the urinary system, but usually occur in the bladder and urethra. Women are at greater risk than men. The infections are painful and annoying, and serious consequences can occur if a UTI spreads to the kidneys.

UTIs are usually treated with antibiotics, but some strains are becoming drug resistant. A research team in India found that 82 percent of antibiotic-resistant bacteria strains that cause UTIs are treatable with garlic extract, which is widely available in pill form at drugstores and other retailers.