×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz is a leading national expert in wellness, disease prevention, and bioidentical hormone therapies. Dr. Schwartz has written four best-selling books, testified before Congress, hosted her own PBS special on bioidentical hormones, and is a frequent guest on network TV shows.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: garlic | urinary tract infection | dr. schwartz
OPINION

Garlic Fights Urinary Tract Infections

Erika Schwartz, M.D By Friday, 02 February 2024 04:29 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

Garlic, a common folk remedy for urinary tract infections, is not only effective, it works against strains that are antibiotic resistant, research shows.

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are infections of any part of the urinary system, but usually occur in the bladder and urethra. Women are at greater risk than men. The infections are painful and annoying, and serious consequences can occur if a UTI spreads to the kidneys.

UTIs are usually treated with antibiotics, but some strains are becoming drug resistant. A research team in India found that 82 percent of antibiotic-resistant bacteria strains that cause UTIs are treatable with garlic extract, which is widely available in pill form at drugstores and other retailers.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Schwartz
Garlic, a common folk remedy for urinary tract infections, is not only effective, it works against strains that are antibiotic resistant, research shows.
garlic, urinary tract infection, dr. schwartz
115
2024-29-02
Friday, 02 February 2024 04:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved