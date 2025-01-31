WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz is a leading national expert in wellness, disease prevention, and bioidentical hormone therapies. Dr. Schwartz has written four best-selling books, testified before Congress, hosted her own PBS special on bioidentical hormones, and is a frequent guest on network TV shows.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: eyes | fatigue | dehydration | dr. schwartz
OPINION

Eye Twitch Usually Nothing To Worry About

Erika Schwartz, M.D By Friday, 31 January 2025 04:16 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

I often get a twitch in my eye. It feels like a fluttering in my eyelid. Is this a cause for concern? What causes it?

No one really knows what causes the twitching in the eyelid, but everyone has it once in a while. There is nothing to worry about unless it gets worse or doesn’t stop after a few minutes.

Fatigue, exhaustion, and dehydration may cause it, along with eye strain from reading too much, watching too much TV, or working on a computer for too long. Sometimes using the same contact lenses for too long may do it, too.

Do not rub your eyes, and do not use too much makeup if it happens. Take out your contact lenses and give your eyes some rest. I bet the fluttering will go away in a few minutes.

Once you figure out what caused it, you won’t have to worry about it anymore — just avoid the cause.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Schwartz
I often get a twitch in my eye. It feels like a fluttering in my eyelid. Is this a cause for concern? What causes it?
eyes, fatigue, dehydration, dr. schwartz
157
2025-16-31
Friday, 31 January 2025 04:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved