Eye Twitch Usually Nothing To Worry About

I often get a twitch in my eye. It feels like a fluttering in my eyelid. Is this a cause for concern? What causes it?

No one really knows what causes the twitching in the eyelid, but everyone has it once in a while. There is nothing to worry about unless it gets worse or doesn’t stop after a few minutes.

Fatigue, exhaustion, and dehydration may cause it, along with eye strain from reading too much, watching too much TV, or working on a computer for too long.

Sometimes using the same contact lenses for too long may do it, too.

Do not rub your eyes, and do not use too much makeup if it happens. Take out your contact lenses and give your eyes some rest. I bet the fluttering will go away in a few minutes.

Once you figure out what caused it, you won’t have to worry about it anymore — just avoid the cause.