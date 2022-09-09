×
Newsmax Health | Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz is a leading national expert in wellness, disease prevention, and bioidentical hormone therapies. Dr. Schwartz has written four best-selling books, testified before Congress, hosted her own PBS special on bioidentical hormones, and is a frequent guest on network TV shows.

Why Most Diets Fail

Erika Schwartz, M.D By Friday, 09 September 2022 04:19 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Most women gain weight after 40 because their hormone balance changes and, as they enter perimenopausal years, the estradiol/progesterone/testosterone/thyroid/adrenal ratios change, leaving them more susceptible to weight gain.

If the hormones are balanced properly with the correct bioidentical formulations, this problem is easily avoided.

Most diets fail because they are not realistic. You can go to Canyon Ranch or any other spa, live a totally unrealistic life, and lose weight.

When you return home, you are faced with a different lifestyle, and the diets at these fat farms or spas do not prepare you for re-entry, so you gain the weight you lost immediately.

Fad diets also fail for similar reasons.

The only way you can make things work permanently is to follow a well-balanced diet to help you lose the weight and then transition to a permanent lifestyle change that includes what you eat and when you eat, together with exercise, sleep, and stress management.

© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

