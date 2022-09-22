Can Drinking Milk Prevent Osteoporosis?

Osteoporosis runs in my family and I’m wondering what’s the best way to get calcium. Should I drink milk, take a calcium pill, or do both?

Calcium supplementation will not prevent osteoporosis. No scientific data has ever proven that fact, even though advertisers and calcium marketers have been trying to convince us otherwise.

A normal amount of calcium in our diet comes from not just dairy, but also spinach and other dark, leafy green vegetables.

As we age, our bodies cannot process dairy as well and we become lactose intolerant, so it’s best to skip the milk and cheese.

The best way to prevent osteoporosis is to increase your amount of exercise and muscle in your body. Weight training will improve your bone strength, and taking estrogen and testosterone at menopause and after will also keep your bones strong