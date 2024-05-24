WATCH TV LIVE

Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz
Dr. Erika Schwartz is a leading national expert in wellness, disease prevention, and bioidentical hormone therapies. Dr. Schwartz has written four best-selling books, testified before Congress, hosted her own PBS special on bioidentical hormones, and is a frequent guest on network TV shows.

Tags: colitis | prednisone | osteoporosis
OPINION

Fight Ulcerative Colitis With Diet

Friday, 24 May 2024

My dad has been fighting ulcerative colitis for many years, often having to take prednisone to stop flare-ups. This drug has terrible side effects. Are there alternatives?

I agree that avoiding prednisone, as well as all other forms of steroid medication at all costs is crucial to keeping our systems functioning well and preventing long-term, horrific chronic illnesses like osteoporosis, cardiac failure, brain damage, among others.

Your father must address his diet honestly and seriously. Ulcerative colitis is an inflammatory bowel disease which flares up from bad diet and stress. We know these facts, and yet very few conventional gastroenterologist physicians will address these two correctable problems. Instead, they put patients on powerful drugs like prednisone cavalierly.

Probiotics, digestive enzymes, and a healthy diet decrease inflammation, improves bowel function, aids digestion, and may prove very helpful

Dr-Schwartz
Friday, 24 May 2024 02:25 PM
