Fight Ulcerative Colitis With Diet

My dad has been fighting ulcerative colitis for many years, often having to take prednisone to stop flare-ups. This drug has terrible side effects. Are there alternatives?

I agree that avoiding prednisone, as well as all other forms of steroid medication at all costs is crucial to keeping our systems functioning well and preventing long-term, horrific chronic illnesses like osteoporosis, cardiac failure, brain damage, among others.

Your father must address his diet honestly and seriously. Ulcerative colitis is an inflammatory bowel disease which flares up from bad diet and stress. We know these facts, and yet very few conventional gastroenterologist physicians will address these two correctable problems. Instead, they put patients on powerful drugs like prednisone cavalierly.

Probiotics, digestive enzymes, and a healthy diet decrease inflammation, improves bowel function, aids digestion, and may prove very helpful